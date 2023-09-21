Reba McEntire Takes ‘AGT’ Stage With Surprise Returning Guest

A competition series notable from elsewhere in the NBC family took the stage Wednesday (Sept. 20) for the final night before the America's Got Talent (AGT) finals . Reba McEntire turned back the clock, both to 1982 when "Can't Even Get the Blues" became her first No. 1 and 2016 when as a guest AGT judge, she awarded a Golden Buzzer to aerialist Sofie Dossi.

An '80s hit performance dripping with '90s swagger featured a special guest. Dossi returned with world-class gymnastics to spice things up. McEntire referenced the added spectacle with a quick vocal ad-lib: "You know Sofie and me can't even get the blues no more."

When talking with AGT host Terry Crews afterwards, McEntire thanked the show for facilitating a glad reunion that was over seven years in the making.

This season of AGT will conclude next week, with the 10 finalists squaring off on Tuesday (Sept. 26) and the winner being crowned the following night.

On Monday (Sept. 25), McEntire returns to NBC's primetime lineup for her coaching debut on The Voice.

On May 15, McEntire's team confirmed that the pop culture icon will become a first-time coach for Season 24. The brief press release added that McEntire "will draw from her iconic career as she shares her expertise with hopeful up-and-comers."

McEntire replacing Blake Shelton fulfills one of the singing competition show's original plans for its 2011 debut. During a 2020 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed the rumor that NBC's The Voice could've had Team Reba in Season 1 instead of Team Blake.

"It is very true," McEntire confirmed, as quoted by ET Canada. "It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it."

