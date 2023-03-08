The coaches of The Voice are currently forming their teams on the show's blind auditions, and a contestant named Kala Banham recently wowed coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper with her cover of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." Unfortunately, the audition didn't end well for Clarkson.



The coaches were instantly impressed when Banham took the stage to sing the classic tune, and she showcased the versatility of her voice by hitting high notes and making the song her own. Horan and Clarkson turned their chairs instantaneously, but Horan managed to hit his "block" button, which barred Clarkson from having Banham on her team. Chance also turned his chair toward the end of the performance; coach Blake Shelton opted not to turn his chair.





After the performance, Clarkson praised Banham's voice and shared her frustration for being blocked by Horan."What a perfect song," Clarkson said. "You showed dynamics. To see you emote like that, you really felt the message, and the words mean something to you. We would have been beautiful together."Clarkson then pledged to "steal" Banham later in the competition."Mark my words, you will be wearing this jacket at some point in the competition, I promise you," Clarkson said, holding up her team jacket.It was then Horan's turn to sway Banham, and he offered his own team hoodie to her. He also praised her song choice and voice, and gave his pitch for joining his team."You are unbelievable," he said. "You've got such a storytelling voice; so sweet, so beautiful, and the song choices that are available for you are huge."Clarkson's annoyance with Horan continued throughout the segment, and she even began hitting her fellow coach with her team jacket to show her disapproval as Horan yelled, "Where's my lawyer?!"Chance also did his best to persuade Banham to join his team."You just have the most unique voice that we've heard so far, coupled with the most control and range," he said. "I don't have anybody like you on my team at all."Clarkson, of course, suggested Banham join Chance's team, and even Shelton hinted at Chance being the best option. In the end, Banham went with Horan, who was ecstatic to have her join his team.The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.