'The Voice': Jimmy Fallon Lands Four Chair Turn With Prank Audition

Auditions are well underway on season 23 of The Voice, and the coaches got some comedic relief when they heard a blind audition from none other than Jimmy Fallon. The performance was, of course, a prank on the coaches, and they sat with their chairs turned while he began the performance. Fallon joined the stage singing Michael McDonald's "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)" in his best Michael McDonald voice, and Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn her chair.



Clarkson was clearly surprised when she turned, and she fell into a laugh as Fallon continued singing. Niall Horan then turned, followed by Chance the Rapper, who was visibly surprised. Blake Shelton seemed to catch on that something was going on, and he was adamant about not turning his chair. Fallon then walked down the stage and pushed the button to turn Shelton's chair anyway. This resulted in a four chair turn for Fallon, and Shelton shared his disagreement, saying, "You can't do that!"





Fallon explained he was across the parking lot doing his own show, and he had to come over and congratulate Shelton on his final season on The Voice."Hey buddy," Fallon told Shelton. "23 seasons. Congratulations."Naturally, Shelton had some comments about Fallon's performance after the fact."It didn't take me long to figure out it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was going to hit my button," Shelton said later. "He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can. "The Voice premiered on Monday, March 6, and will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The blind auditions continue through Tuesday, March 21.