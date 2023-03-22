The Voice blind auditions concluded Tuesday night (March 21), and Blake Shelton used his last-ever chair turn in hopes of getting 19-year-old country singer Grace West to join his team. She performed Pam Tillis' "Maybe It Was Memphis" for her audition.

The singer, who works as a songwriter in Nashville, confidently sang the 1991 tune onstage, and it didn't take long for Shelton to be impressed and turn his chair for her. Niall Horan, who dressed like Shelton for this audition, was smiling during the performance and hit his button to turn his chair immediately after his fellow coach.

Horan told West that her voice is "impeccable" and contains "so many sweet tones." He also shared that she is a "real, born storyteller."

"I've got nothing like you on my team. Obviously, I'm up against this," he continued, pointing to Shelton, "and he is a country superstar, and that's where you're probably leaning. But I was brought up on traditional Irish music, which obviously led me to country music."

Horan then segued into an impression of Shelton, using his fellow coach's pitch of the current season being his "last" to try to sway the singer.

Shelton then addressed West, and Horan exclaimed that he "lost it already" the moment the country singer said hello to her. Shelton then related his own story to that of West's, saying he followed a journey of songwriter to singer. He then complimented West's throwback musical style.

"You have this thing that I don't feel like really any of the artists your age really have anymore," he said. "I actually hear Pam Tillis in your voice."

He continued with his pitch, saying, "I have one spot left on my team."

"I would be honored if you would join the last Team Blake as the last person that I will ever hit this freakin', worn-out button for," he said.

In the end, West chose Team Blake, and Shelton erupted in excitement that he had completed his last-ever team on The Voice.

"That's it! I'm finished!" he said, while shaking his fellow coaches' hands. "I'm never doing that again."

Shelton will exit The Voice after season 23.

The Voice will begin the battle rounds Monday night, March 27, on NBC.

