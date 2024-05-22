'The Voice' Finalist Opens Up About Journey On Show After Loss And One Thing She Kept From Show

Sometimes you win some, sometimes you lose some, but it's all about the journey. The Voice finalist Karen Waldrup is opening up about her journey on the show. Taking to Facebook and social media, Waldrup thanked all of her fans for supporting her through her journey on the show.

While she may not have won, she's indeed a winner. Waldrup thanked her coaches Dan + Shay for all of the advice and mentorship they gave her during her time on the show. She's also thankful for the friends she made along the way, which include this year's winner! Check out her tribute to Asher HaVon below.

She wrote, "Congrats to Asher HaVon on winning The Voice. Thank you Dan + Shay. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and fans who have supported me during this journey and will continue to be by my side."

'The Voice' Finalist Keeps Souvenir

They may have been competitors on the show, but it's clear that they're friends in real life. Waldrup also revealed she kept a touching tribute from the show. No it's not one of those red chairs. I mean how would she even smuggle it out. No, The Voice finalist kept a piece of confetti from the big moment at the end.