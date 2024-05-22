'The Voice' Finalist Opens Up About Journey On Show After Loss And One Thing She Kept From Show

Sometimes you win some, sometimes you lose some, but it's all about the journey. The Voice finalist Karen Waldrup is opening up about her journey on the show. Taking to Facebook and social media, Waldrup thanked all of her fans for supporting her through her journey on the show.
While she may not have won, she's indeed a winner. Waldrup thanked her coaches Dan + Shay for all of the advice and mentorship they gave her during her time on the show. She's also thankful for the friends she made along the way, which include this year's winner! Check out her tribute to Asher HaVon below.
She wrote, "Congrats to Asher HaVon on winning The Voice Thank you Dan + Shay and The Voice for showcasing a singer from Mandeville, Louisiana - an experience I am forever grateful for Thank you to all of my family, friends, and fans who have supported me during this journey and will continue to be by my side."
'The Voice' Finalist Keeps Souvenir
They may have been competitors on the show, but it's clear that they're friends in real life. Waldrup also revealed she kept a touching tribute from the show. No it's not one of those red chairs. I mean how would she even smuggle it out. No, The Voice finalist kept a piece of confetti from the big moment at the end.
She wrote, "You made such a huge impact on my life & my music. I will never be able to express my gratitude for this incredible journey. I feel like I grew so much as an artist & as a person & leader by being a part of this production. To all of my fellow Voice Season 25 artists- you are all so amazing. To the 5 of us in the Top 5, we worked our tails off...and to my friend @asherohavon - congratulations I am so proud of YOU!! I'll never forget walking to stage with you tonight. I love this photo of us. My favorite pic is the last one. Dan from Dan & Shay took a red piece of confetti out of my hair and handed it to me. I saved it and will cherish it as my souvenir of our hard work & their impact on my career. Plus, it matched my dress. So did the pizza. Thank you #waldrupworldwide for loving me with or without the win. I love YOU."