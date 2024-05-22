Not Everyone Is Happy About 'The Voice' Season 25 Winner: "Karen Should Have Won"

The Voice has seen many ups and downs this season. At the end of an eventful journey, however, is our king of the season, Asher HaVon! Granted, HaVon's path to his deserved win was fraught with only a few hardships. But by and large, people were ecstatic over The Voice's ultimate choice!

But y'all know the game by now. Where there's good, there's also a bountiful amount of bad.

Good. Just coming on here. Thanks for ruining the finale!

Guess I can watch @CBS — BuskirkUSMC (@BuskirkUsmc) May 22, 2024

Some people were upset at Reba McEntire for "spoiling" the finale's winner before they could watch it themselves. But, come on. It's Internet 101: you can't go on social media after an episode or season of a show you care about is over if you don't want to be spoiled. What, you thought that people weren't going to talk about one of the most talked-about singing competitions around? Please.

Some people were less inclined to hold back their true feelings. "When Legend & Chance, neither of whom is his coach, say on air prior to voting that he's the best vocalist in the competition, fairness/lack of bias comes into question. It was a crappy season w/o Kelly & Blake and a mediocre group of contestants."

Well, then. ...Are the coaches not allowed to praise contestants who aren't specifically under their wing? You'd think The Voice shot his parents Batman-style with how upset he was about the outcome.

Will never be heard from again. America really screwed the pooch this year, we all know Karen should have won. Fifth place really????? — Susan Garner (@TopSue) May 22, 2024

"'Cause when I get mad, I get big mad." D'aww, the person you wanted to win didn't win? What a crying shame! I covet this part of my job — commenting on people's insanity on social media. It does my heart good!

Congrats! He's good ,but Karen is better. Js — Julie (@JulieDelk5) May 22, 2024

I've never seen such a binary-coded set of reactions to any competition show like this. Well, maybe Big Brother (which is my eternal jam), but most reactions to anything The Voice (or American Idol, for that matter) either skew toward pure elation or venomous rage. Then again, I guess you could say that about anyone online reacting to any little thing. That's the nature of the beast.

Enjoy your deserved win, Asher! Some people might not like it, but they ain't got a choice but to accept it. ...Or boycott the next season of The Voice, I guess. Hopefully, that brand of obsessives can find something else to occupy their time by then!