'The Voice' Fans Praise Dan + Shay For Saving One Contestant at the Last Minute

The Voice fans are praising Dan + Shay for swooping in and saving one hopeful who was about to go home. Olivia Rubini's time on the show almost ended after she lost to Jackie Romeo during the Battles stage.

The duo have already made a splash on the show, and now fans are singing their praises.

One person wrote, "This was one of the best battle ever on the voice so happy Dan and Shay stoled Olivia and I have to say Jackie sang her heart out it was an excellent performance by both."

Another wrote, "Whew! @oliviarubini gets a reprieve and marches on at @NBCTheVoice thanks to @DanAndShay #TheVoice."

Likewise, Rubini was more than appreciative. The contestant was left shaking from the roller coaster of emotions that she just experienced. She was one foot out the door when Dan + Shay used their steal to recruit her to their team. She will advance to the Knockouts portion of the show.

"I'm literally shaking," Rubini said. "I don't know what to say. I don't know what to do. But this is incredible." Both Rubini and Romeo gave coach John Legend a tough choice to make. He praised Rubini's voice and talent, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to keep her in the competition.

Dan + Shay Send a Lifeline on 'The Voice'

"I just loved your interaction with each other; your unique approaches to the song," Legend said. "Olivia you have this stylized, softer approach. And Jackie, your voice just cuts through in this really powerful way. It has this crispness to it and it was a joy for me to be a part of. The winner of this battle is Jackie."

Rubini prepared to leave the studio when Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers conspired to recruit her. "Want to get her?" Mooney asked before Smyers agreed.

Prior to the Knockout round, it looked like Rubini and Legend were fostering a strong mentorship. Legend said of her talent, "Olivia's so cool. She's got style. She's got nuance. And she's go that old-school sensibility." Likewise, Rubini couldn't believe she was being coached by Legend. She said, "It hurts my brain to think about John Legend complimenting my voice. My favorite thing he said was that I sang with finesse."

Perhaps, Dan + Shay will treat Rubini better long term. For what it's worth, Legend appeared to be sad to lose Rubini. He said, "I'm going to miss Olivia. She's such a great artist. I love interacting with her and you can tell she's a real musician with great musical ideas."