'The Voice': Chance the Rapper Does His Best John Legend Impersonation to Win Over Artist

During the Blind Auditions on "The Voice," coaches will go to great lengths to get an artist on their team. So far this season, judges have resorted to bribing the singers with their team gifts, but John Legend and Chance the Rapper came up with another ploy during an audition from a singer named Nadège.

The 26-year-old artist sang a version of Daniel Caesar's "Get You," which had Legend and Chance instantly grooving. Both coaches turned their chairs for the singer and gave their best pitches to add her to their team. Legend told Nadège she has a good sense of who she is as an artist. She then shared that she sang Legend's song "Ordinary People" for her first-ever public performance. The veteran coach then decided to take the stage to sing a portion of "Ordinary People" with Nadège.

The other coaches scoffed at Legend's move, with Chance saying, "I feel like I lost already."

The two put on a beautiful little performance, which had Dan + Shay wishing they could join Team Legend.

When it came time for Chance to win Nadège over, he reached right into Legend's game plan and also sang "Ordinary People" with the singer. Before he began, though, he had to get into character and summon his "best John Legend impersonation." Chance also pulled off a nice performance, and it turned into a trio with the two coaches and Nadège.

"I thought there was no hope, but now I feel like Chance might have a chance," Shay Mooney remarked.

Reba McEntire wasn't impressed by the display, however, calling it "almost shameful."

Needless to say, Nadège had a tough choice in front of her, but she eventually chose Chance as her coach.

Catch "The Voice" on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.