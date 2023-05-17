Get ready for a grand finale like no other on The Voice's 23rd season. The upcoming episode will not only determine this season's victor but also marks the farewell of long-standing coach Blake Shelton. The show is pulling out all the stops for a star-studded send-off, and fans are in for a treat.

A formidable lineup of familiar faces who have previously shared coaching responsibilities with Shelton will grace the stage. This includes previous co-coaches like Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, and Adam Levine. Camila Cabello, another ex-coach, will also be there to bid farewell to Shelton.

The surprises don't end there. More past coaches will be making special appearances, including Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Usher, and mentor Dolly Parton.

On top of the appearances, viewers can anticipate electrifying performances from Maroon 5, CeeLo Green, Toosii, and Diplo & Lily Rose during the final episode. On Monday's installment, Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell will entertain the audiences with their performances.

The season 23 coaches will take the stage alongside their remaining contestants. Team Blake's artists Grace West and Noivas, Team Kelly's D. Smooth, Team Niall's Gina Miles, and Team Chance's Sorelle have all made it to the final round.

Maroon 5 is set to debut their fresh single "Middle Ground," while Capaldi will serenade the audience with his hit "Wish You the Best." Newell will perform "Independently Owned" from the Broadway musical Shucked. Green is expected to surprise audiences with his performance, while Diplo and Rose are scheduled to perform their latest single, "Sad in the Summer." Finally, Toosii will perform "Favorite Song."

In other exciting news, The Voice has announced the coaches for season 24: Stefani, Horan, John Legend, and country megastar Reba McEntire.

The season 23 finale is set to air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It's not just the end of a season; it's the end of an era for Shelton and his fans. So if you like tons of performances and huge sendoffs, this episode is for you.

