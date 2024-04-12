The USO Pays Tribute to Toby Keith And Thanks Late Singer For Military Support

Toby Keith was known for his patriotism, often supporting the USO. Now, the organization is paying tribute to the late singer and thanking him for his support.

The USO held its annual gala in Washington DC in April. As part of the event, they also paid honor to Keith and thanked him for all he did through his life. Several attendees took to social media to comment about the tribute.

One person wrote, "Special night as @USOMetroDC celebrated service & sacrifice of ?? @DeptofDefense #heroes, and honored legend @tobykeith for his strong support @The_USO. Great to see @DarleyNewman & @NotreDame alums Rocky Bleier, a #Vietnam #Veteran & @steelers great & @USSOCOM General Fenton."

Another person wrote, "Final thought from @The_USO gala in DC: Great tribute to late, great @tobykeith to end it. Whether you like his music or not, think about this ... he did 18 USO tours, visiting our troops all over the world. Many times giving up his own holidays, family time, etc."

USO Remembers Toby Keith

Throughout his career, Keith performed 18 tours for the USO. He played for more than 250,000 service members on these tours. In the days following his death, the USO released a statement commemorating the singer.

"Toby's commitment to supporting the people serving in our nation's military and their families around the world made him a beloved figure within the military community," said USO CEO & President J.D. Crouch to KWTX.

Keith's legacy stands thanks to his contributions.

"Toby served as an incredible example of the USO mission of always being by their side. His legacy will endure through his music and the lasting impact he made on the lives of those he touched," Crouch continued.

Keith also partnered with The Military Warriors Support Foundation to help veteran Miguel Valdivia in 2015. He presented Valdivia a new home while on stage at one of his concerts.

"We were able to really participate with (Keith) in awarding Sergeant Miguel a mortgage-free home," said Dave Lieske, who works with the foundation. "After that awarding of the mortgage-free home to Sergeant Miguel, he called up a number of other heroes at the end of that show, and it was very, very moving."

Keith often met with service members during his tours.

"(Keith) had several tours overseas to meet with other heroes and veterans overseas to sing to them, and just surround them and let them know how important they are," Lieske said, "So it wasn't a one-time thing with him, it was his mission."