Toby Keith's Kids Get Emotional As CMT Crowd Raises Red Solo Cups in Toby Keith's Honor

The CMT Awards tribute to Toby Keith was the highlight of the night. Though not everyone loved the tribute, Keith's kids got emotional at the awards show.

The tribute featured Lainey Wilson, Sammy Haggar, Roger Clemens, Brooks & Dunn, and more pay tribute to the singer. At one point, the cameras cut to Keith's three children fighting through tears. Keith's wife opted not to attend the ceremony. It's clear they were overwhelmed by the emotion and support given to their late father.

Clemens, in particular, thanked the three for sharing their father with the world. Keith may be gone, but it's clear he was loved by all that he encountered.

"Thank you for sharing your dad with all of us. Thank you," he said. His words brought the three to tears. "Trish, we love you. Thank you for sharing your husband with the world, Trish. Thank you."

Clemens also took the time to raise a toast to Keith, referencing his hit "Beer for My Horses." "Alright, real quick. Raise 'em up. Everybody at home, raise your fist if you don't have a Solo cup. Let Toby hear you. Repeat after me, 'Whiskey for my men,' and, 'Beer for my horses.' Let's go," he concluded.

Toby Keith Honored At CMT Awards

Meanwhile, Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson's son who played with Keith, remembered the icon alongside Riley Green.

"Toby was not a shy guy. He had a big personality," said Nelson. "I met him when I was younger when he was working on 'Beer for My Horses' with my dad. I got lucky I got the opportunity to watch his artistry in person."

"That guy could come up with a hook like no other and sing the hell out of every song that he wrote, somehow only making it look easy," Green added.

After Keith's passing, his son Stelen took to social media to remember his father. He wrote, "You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star — my coach. My hero."

"An embodiment of the American Spirit," he continued. "You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband. Your impact is forever stamped on the world and on millions of people, yet not one person knew you the way I did. You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times. The best mentor a man could ask for."