CMT Announces Toby Keith Special After Divisive Awards Tribute

CMT announced that it was honoring the late great Toby Keith with a special. The news comes following an emotional but divisive tribute at the CMT Awards.

The channel announced it would be highlighting all of Keith's best moments at the CMT Awards of years past. The special seems to focus specifically around this, but there will probably be some focus on Keith's overall career and impact in country music.

They treated, "We're looking back on country music icon @tobykeith's most memorable #CMTAwards moments ? Don't miss this special tribute — Thursday, April 11 at 10/9c on CMT."

Keith had a long history with the show for the special to pull from. He hosted the CMT Music Awards back when it was known as the CMT Flameworthy Video Awards. So the two go way back. Throughout his life, he garnered more than 30 CMT Award nominations and ended up performing at the ceremony 13 times. It's safet to say there's a special connection there.

Toby Keith Tribute At CMT Awards

Overall, the CMT Awards tribute to Keith was an emotional affair. Roger Clemens brought Keith's children to tears with an emotional speech about what their father meant to country music.

"Thank you for sharing your dad with all of us. Thank you," he said. He thanked the family. "Trish, we love you. Thank you for sharing your husband with the world, Trish. Thank you."

Clemens also referenced Keith's hit "Beer for My Horses" in a toast. "Alright, real quick. Raise 'em up. Everybody at home, raise your fist if you don't have a Solo cup. Let Toby hear you. Repeat after me, 'Whiskey for my men,' and, 'Beer for my horses.' Let's go," he concluded.

Likewise, Lukas Nelson also remembered Keith.

"Toby was not a shy guy. He had a big personality," said Nelson. "I met him when I was younger when he was working on 'Beer for My Horses' with my dad. I got lucky I got the opportunity to watch his artistry in person."

However, many viewers thought Brooks & Dunn's tribute to Keith was lacking with the singers apparently fumbling the lyrics.

One wrote, "Ronnie Dunn should've spent less time dyeing his hair and more time actually learning some lyrics because Brooks and Dunn absolutely did a disservice to Toby Keith with Should've Been A Cowboy."

Another wrote, "Brooks and Dunn did Toby Keith dirty with that rendition of Shoulda Been a Cowboy. Already plotting who can butcher Neon Moon on a future tribute to them."