Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley Team With Popular Comedians for Benefit Show for Free Grocery Store

Two of the most popular comedians in the South are pitching in.

For the second year in a row, top-notch comedians will team with Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to benefit The Store, which is a free, referral-based grocery store in Nashville which provides feee food and other goods to families in need.

The second annual "Groceries With Dignity & Comedy Without" will be held on Sun., April 21 at the Nashville comedy club Zanies. This year's event will feature Atlanta-based online personality John Crist and Grand Ole Opry regular Dusty Slay as the marquee comedians.

Last year, Kevin Nealon, Nate Bargatze, Bonnie Hunt and comedic troupe The Groundlings joined musical performer and improv participant Paisley at the first-annual event. In all, the sold-out show raised $100,000 for The Store.

Tickets for this year's event went on sale on Friday morning (March 1). Nationwide is the corporate sponsor.

"At The Store, founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, we believe in supporting our neighbors with love, dignity and respect." reads a description on The Store's website."Through our innovative free grocery model, we provide a variety of healthy, fresh food to those experiencing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee. But we do more than just feed bodies; we nourish spirits with a shopping experience that uplifts and empowers."

The Store opened its doors on March 12, 2020. Paisley and Williams-Paisley envisioned the project following a family visit to a similar operation in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"We took our boys to Unity Shoppe to teach them about serving others and giving back to people in need," Paisley said (as quoted by The Store's website). "And we came away surprised by what the organization had taught us. Most people don't want handouts. They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient."

Meanwhile, fans' fingers are crossed that Paisley will soon announce a release date for his Son of the Mountains album.