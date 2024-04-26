The Oak Ridge Boys Singer Duane Allen Feels Overwhelmed Returning Home After Wife's Death

"The Oak Ridge Boys singer Duane Allen has not had an easy time since his wife Norah Lee Allen has passed. The singer opened up recently about returning home after her death.

In a social media post written in all-caps, Allen said it's been very difficult to go home again. He has so many memories with his wife there, and he sees all the things that she collected during their marriage.

He wrote, "I am so humbled and honored that you are here. I have been so overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers. Since my norah lee went to her new home. My big old home is filled with memories of everything that she put there. Our home was her castle. She has things that have beeen collected for over 6 decades, and even further as she collected things from her parents and grandparents, and so did I."

Recently, the singer said he's been sifting through her things. Allen is being very delicate with the things that his wife left behind. He wants to preserve as much of her as he can.

He said, "It is so hard sifting through all of the memories that each mean so much to me and her, but now, there is only me to enjoy it. I do have my precious family, and we are beginning to organizize each piece and deep clean every inch of our big home. Every photo, trinket, award, photo, memory and keep sake is being handld with kid gloves."

Oak Ridge Boys Singer Emotional Over Wife's Death

He continued, "I want to preserve the life of my beautiful wife and her career, as well as our family's history. I don't know where this will lead. But I can assure you that every memory is being kept with love and care. There are times when I just break down when I find a drawer with enough money that the kids always had money to by lucnch at school."

Allen said he has a hard time even writing the social media post. His lost and grief is so severe that he's an emotional wreck right now. As someone married myself, my heart goes out to Allen over his lost. I can't imagine the pain that he's feeling right now. All those memories are colliding in on each other.

He said, "I have had a hard time even finishing sentences witout crying since I lost the most beautifiul lady I ever met, the love of my life. I am so thakful to god almighty for letting me share her for 54 years and 8 months 0fthe happiest years of mmy life. She was the love of my life."

However, the singer recently wrote that he received a sign from his wife that he was going to be okay. It hasn't been easy for the singer. But he's finding comfort in the memories that Norah left behind. Those are things that will endure.