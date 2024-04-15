Oak Ridge Boys Singer Duane Allen Says Late Wife Sent Him A Sign He's Going To Be Alright

Oak Ridge Boys singer Duane Allen is still trying to process the passing of his wife Nora Lee Allen. But, he's finding comfort in unexpected places.

Taking to social media, the Oak Ridge Boys singer thanks fans for their support. He also said that he found a sign that his late wife was watching over him. Allen randomly came across one of Nora's songs on the radio.

He wrote on Facebook, "So many of you have been checking on me to see how I am doing. I have been trying to answer everyone, even if it is a thumbs up. However. I just shared with a friend what happened to me this morning, and I felt that I might share it with you."

He continued, "With the love life we had, I could never say anything but "THANK YOU LORD FOR ALLOWING US 54 YEARS AND 8 MONTHS"!!!!! I still see her in everything in my life. I came home, this morning, from singing in Texas. I turned on the radio and there was a voice that sounded familiar." According to Allen, the lyrics he heard were: "BY AND BY WHEN THE MORNING COMES/ WHEN ALL THE SAINTS OF GOD ARE GATHERING HOME/ WE WILL TELL THE STORY HOW WE'VE OVERCOME/ AND WE'LL UNDERSTAND IT BETTER BY AND BY."

It shocked the singer at first. He said, "It took me a while to believe what I was hearing. It was my Norah Lee, singing lead with the world famous Chuck Wagon Gang. I had never heard her sing with them on the radio. I believe she was telling me that everything is gonna be alright."

Oak Ridge Boys Singer Mourns Wife's Passing

Nora Lee Allen passed away earlier this year. The Oak Ridge Boys singer spent weeks by her bedside. Nora was an accomplished singer in her own right. She did various backup vocals and also joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1980. "This morning, my wife of 54 years and 8 months took her last breath of air on planet Earth," Allen wrote. "Jamie, Dee and I would like to thank you all for your love and prayers. We have been at her bedside for over nine weeks."