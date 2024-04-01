Oak Ridge Boys Fans Send Prayers As Band Mourns Two Deaths In One Day On Easter

The Oak Ridge Boys are in mourning with members losing two family members on Easter Sunday. Fans are sending their thoughts and prayers to the band.

Taking to social media, Oak Ridge Boys lead singer Duane Allen had the sad misfortune of announcing that his wife Norah Lee Allen had passed away. Norah passed away early Easter mourning at Vanderbilt Hospital. Allen said that his wife had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time now. Unfortunately, Norah couldn't overcome the illness. The singer also wanted to take the time to thank everyone for reaching out to them.

Allen had been at his wife's bedside for weeks now. Allen was a singer herself, joining the Grand Ole Opry band in 1980. She also did backup vocals for many in the industry. "This morning, my wife of 54 years and 8 months took her last breath of air on planet Earth," Allen wrote. "Jamie, Dee and I would like to thank you all for your love and prayers. We have been at her bedside for over nine weeks."

Singer Travis Tritt to social media to offer up his condolences. He wrote, "I'm so sad and sorry to hear this. Nora Lee was always so nice every time I saw her when we would sing together at The Opry. My heart goes out to Duane and the entire family. I pray for peace and comfort for all of you during this extremely difficult time."

Others also shared their prayers. One wrote, "Saddened to hear the passing of your dear, Nora Lee. The Heavenly choir just gained a beautiful Angelic voice. Rest in perfect peace, Nora Lee."

Another wrote, "Words fail to capture how my heart hurts for you, my friend. Prayers for you and yours - and hoping you feel the love from thousands of your friends and fans as you deal with your loss."

@oakridgeboys This is so difficult for me to post, but I want you to know why I have missed some singing dates.https://t.co/sS8A8V6hqD — Duane Allen (@DuaneAllen32993) March 31, 2024

Oak Ridge Boys Mourns Two

Additionally, Richard Sterban lost his father-in-law on Easter Sunday as well. The group shared on social media that his wife Donna's father passed away.

"Prayers for her family at this time of loss," the group wrote on X. "Quite a memorable Easter this year ... the good news is the promise of eternity with Jesus who conquered death that we may live."

Fans offered up their support. One wrote, "Oh my... so sorry for your great loss too Donna! Sending my heartfelt condolences to you & your entire family too!"

Another commented, "Condolences to the family and friends of the Sterban family. Praying for God's peace to surround each of you."

Still another wrote, "Prayers of comfort to Donna and all."