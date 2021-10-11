Luke Combs Shares Acoustic Preview of Sexy New Song 'The Kind of Love We Make'

Luke Combs occasionally shares acoustic snippets of unreleased songs online to gauge fan interest. He certainly got the public's attention with "The Kind of Love We Make," a sultry tale of love-making that's eclipsed 250k views since the country singer posted it on his YouTube channel on Oct. 3.

Combs co-wrote the new song that's sexual enough to make Conway Twitty fans blush with the Brothers Hunt (Dan and Reid Isbell), Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley.

"The way your body's moving, keep doing what you're doing / To me all night long, writing our love song / Girl I want it, gotta have it, let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make," goes the song's not-so-subtle lyrics.

Read More: Reba McEntire Performed '90s Hits Medley on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

It's unclear if we should expect a studio version of "The Kind of Love We Make" on Combs' long-awaited follow-up to his most recent album, 2019's What You See is What You Get.

Combs' current single "Cold as You" is climbing the charts right before two mile markers in his mainstream country music journey. He'll be celebrated as one of CMT's Artists of the Year on Oct. 13 and vie for the CMA's top prize, Entertainer of the Year, on Nov. 10.

"The Kind of Love We Make" Lyrics

We've been burnin' both ends

Keepin' the lights on

Cuz I've been thinkin' we need

A little time alone

Whatcha say we cancel our plans

Tonight I'm only gonna be your man

Let's get some candles burning

And some records turning

All the lights down low

Take it nice and slow

The way your body's moving

Keep doing what you're doing to me all night long

Writin' our love song

Girl I want it

Gotta have it

Let the passion take us to a higher place

Makin' the kinda love we make

Related Videos