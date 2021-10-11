Luke Combs Shares Acoustic Preview of Sexy New Song 'The Kind of Love We Make'

Luke Combs occasionally shares acoustic snippets of unreleased songs online to gauge fan interest. He certainly got the public's attention with "The Kind of Love We Make," a sultry tale of love-making that's eclipsed 250k views since the country singer posted it on his YouTube channel on Oct. 3.
Combs co-wrote the new song that's sexual enough to make Conway Twitty fans blush with the Brothers Hunt (Dan and Reid Isbell), Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley.
"The way your body's moving, keep doing what you're doing / To me all night long, writing our love song / Girl I want it, gotta have it, let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make," goes the song's not-so-subtle lyrics.
It's unclear if we should expect a studio version of "The Kind of Love We Make" on Combs' long-awaited follow-up to his most recent album, 2019's What You See is What You Get.
Combs' current single "Cold as You" is climbing the charts right before two mile markers in his mainstream country music journey. He'll be celebrated as one of CMT's Artists of the Year on Oct. 13 and vie for the CMA's top prize, Entertainer of the Year, on Nov. 10.
"The Kind of Love We Make" Lyrics
We've been burnin' both ends
Keepin' the lights on
Cuz I've been thinkin' we need
A little time alone
Whatcha say we cancel our plans
Tonight I'm only gonna be your man
Let's get some candles burning
And some records turning
All the lights down low
Take it nice and slow
The way your body's moving
Keep doing what you're doing to me all night long
Writin' our love song
Girl I want it
Gotta have it
Let the passion take us to a higher place
Makin' the kinda love we make