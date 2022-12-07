If you were looking forward to another Christmas getaway with a sequel to 2006's The Holiday, we're sad to say that simply isn't going to materialize. After The Sun reported earlier this week that The Holiday 2 was currently in development, writer and director Nancy Meyers cleared the air with a quick Instagram post.

"So many DM's about this," Meyers wrote. "Sorry, but it's not true." Kate Winslet, star of the first movie, shared the same news in an interview with People, where she noted she had "read something about" a sequel but that it was the first she had heard of one happening.

"I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up," Winslet confirmed.

The Holiday is a 2006 film starring Winslet alongside Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law. Winslet and Diaz end up swapping homes during Christmas in a bid to see if the grass really is greener on the other side. As it turns out, some things truly are, as Winslet's character Iris ends up falling for Black, who portrays film composer Miles.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, Diaz's character Amanda is falling for Law as book editor Graham, who happens to be Iris' brother. It's a heartwarming exercise in expecting the unexpected, and it was a box office smash that sparked favorable reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel for years, but it certainly doesn't seem that one is in the cards, at least not in the immediate future. Unfortunately, even when some franchises are a success, that doesn't guarantee they'll return to theaters with a new story to tell. But with a climate that's more receptive to romantic Christmas movies than ever, especially on streaming services, it would make sense to see another The Holiday someday.

As it stands, thankfully, there is a mountain of other Christmas movies to enjoy right now, from Netflix to the Hallmark Channel and everything in between.

