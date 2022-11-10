Christmas is such a special holiday for so many reasons. It encourages you to love your family and friends a little harder and appreciate all of your blessings before the start of a new year. Obviously, the colder weather, carriage rides, Santa Claus, Christmas parades, carolers, ice skating rinks, Hallmark movies, and holiday lights just add to the season's magic and boost your holiday spirit. Not to mention Christmas music is so good its hard not to get excited about it months in advance.

As much as we enjoy spending quality time at home during the cozy winter months, it can also be just as special to travel somewhere new. If you love Christmas or just the magic of the holiday season, it might be a real treat to visit a spot that not only has snow, but lots of festive cheer and activities to really bring out the most of the month of December.

We've gathered up 10 of the best Christmas towns across the country that have an impressive Yuletide display each year, making them perfect getaways for the Christmas season to really experience the magic of the holiday. From regular cities that really get into the spirit of the season to small towns you might be less familiar with, there's definitely somewhere for everyone. Any of these locations would make a perfect holiday trip for the entire family.

North Pole, Alaska

While the name is certainly enough to entice travelers to stop by, this quaint Alpine village outside of Fairbanks features a Santa Claus House full of Christmas decorations and goodies. While the decorations and shop are out year-long, the Winter Festival and annual North Pole Christmas In Ice Contest really draw in the holiday shopping crowds each December. But Christmastime would be the perfect time to really embrace the Christmas spirit around the small town.

Leavenworth, Washington

This enchanting Bavarian-inspired village in Washington is filled with holiday traditions. It hosts four holiday festivals each year starting in November to really embrace their holiday cheer. They even have the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, which features roughly 6,000 nutcrackers, some of which are over 500 years old.

Durango, Colorado

Take a ride on the Polar Express or the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Christmas Tree Train where you can cut your own Christmas tree and enjoy a hot chocolate with your family on the ride back. Doesn't get much more holiday than a festive Christmas train taking you through snow covered mountains.

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Bronner's Christmas Wonderland advertises itself as the biggest Christmas store in the world, spanning the size of 1 1/2 football fields. 50,000 strings of Christmas lights decorate this magical store year-round for visitors.

Bernville, Pennsylvania

Koziar's Christmas Village is celebrating over 70 holiday seasons in operation. Display World Magazine even dubbed it the "Best Outdoor Christmas Display in the World." The village was originally a family home decorated for the holidays by William M. Koziar, whose elaborate decor each year brought visitors to marvel at his lights. Eventually, Koziar's Christmas Village was born, complete with a Post Office, visits with Santa, a bakery, and more.

Santa Claus, Indiana

In this small town in southern Indiana, it's a Christmas celebration year-round. They have multiple Santa-themed gift shops and a Santa museum and village. And obviously Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Woodstock, Vermont

Woodstock's annual Wassail Weekend is the epitome of Christmas up in New England with this holiday event. The town transforms into a winter wonderland, complete with a holiday parade, twinkling lights, breakfast with Santa, and beautiful decorations at Billings Farm. Not to mention you're pretty much guaranteed a white Christmas.

Branson, Missouri

This little town in Missouri has its own Polar Express train rides each holiday season. Their Old Time Christmas festival covers the city in millions of lights, including over 1,000 decorated Christmas trees, and even offers live music.

Natchitoches, Louisiana

Celebrating over 90 annual Christmas Festivals, Natchitoches also offers a stunning Festival of Lights featuring over 300,000 Christmas lights. Visiting the south might not seem very festive since they don't have snow, but Louisiana is full of character and charm which really enhance their Christmas experience.

Asheville, North Carolina

America's largest historic home, the Biltmore Estate, transforms into a beautiful Christmas display each holiday making it a can't miss attraction. Between the 500,000 light display at the North Carolina Arboretum and the National Gingerbread competition, this Christmas town is a must-visit for all of the caroling and Christmas cheer you could ask for.

This article was originally published on November 30, 2018.

