Bar Stool Preacher (out Jan. 14 via Thirty Tigers and American Roots Records) might just prove to be the final piece of the mainstream superstar puzzle for rising country star Jacob Bryant.

Fittingly, it includes "The Bottom (Raise 'Em Up)," an anthem for country folks who've used their talents to slowly but surely position themselves for personal and career advancement.

"This song was written for everyone who started at 'the bottom' and worked hard to achieve something more," Bryant told Wide Open Country. "I felt an anthem was the best way to celebrate those who put in the effort to raise themselves up."

Read More: Miranda Lambert's 'The Marfa Tapes' Documentary Headed to Paramount+



Its music video premieres today (Thursday, Jan. 13) via Wide Open Country. The Georgia-born singer and Luke Combs collaborator co-stars with the barbers, bartenders and other hard-working folks who deserve to pause for a celebratory "holler and swaller."

Bryant tells deeply personal stories about his long, hard road to this phase of his life and career on Bar Stool Preacher, whether he's sharing the addiction-conquering triumph in "Devil & an Old Six String" or, more recently, revealing his more sensitive and sensual side with "Heartbeat."

It's the follow-up to Practice What I Preach, which got reissued in 2021 with bonus tracks. Bryant's prior album features the songs "Pour Whiskey on My Grave," "Best Part of Me is You" and "25 in Jail."

Four EPs preceded both albums: a self-titled release from 2014, Up in Smoke from 2016 and a pair of acoustic collections.

Bar Stool Preacher Tracklist

1. "Well Whiskey (Discount Cigarettes)"

2. "The Bottom (Raise 'Em Up)"

3. "Can't Say No To You"

4. "Baptized By The River"

5. "Things That Hurt"

6. "Can't Take An Angel To Hell"

7. "Good Ol' Boy" (UK Rock Remix)

8. "Devil & An Old Six String"

9. "Buzzards"

10. "Ain't Gonna Happen Today"

11. "Heartbeat"

12. "Wash It Down"

13. "Amen"

Related Videos