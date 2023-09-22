20 Thanksgiving Activities To Make Your Turkey Day a Feast of Fun

Even though we're in the midst of a hot, hot, summer, fall is right around the corner. Some of us have been eagerly awaiting our pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters and a hearty helping of turkey. When it comes to Thanksgiving, there is, of course, a giant feast and plenty to do to prepare for the main event. Some people stick with tradition, serving up roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes. Others toss tradition to the wind by deep-frying a turkey, or forgetting the bird all together and making a vegetarian feast.

While the feast is cooking, there is a slew of activities to keep everyone entertained, including the host. If you're the adventurous or athletic type, perhaps a morning jog is the best way to warm up before the big dinner. If you prefer to stay warm and cozy indoors, a hands-on craft, or even curling up on the couch, may be the perfect activity. If you're hosting a large gathering, every guest could take on planning an activity so there are things to do all day long, including before and after dinner.

You could even make a game to see how many activities get crossed off the list. If you don't get to all of them, store away the ideas for next year. Read on for our ideas for the best Thanksgiving yet:

Run a turkey trot - If you need to run off your energy, or simply burn some calories before your big meal, a turkey trot is ideal. Turkey trot races can be found all across the country, from big cities to small towns and suburbs. They usually take place early in the morning, which is especially helpful if you've got kids who need to burn off energy first thing. Even if you're not a runner, the races are meant to be fun, and walking and dressing up is encouraged. Black Friday prep - Who says kids are the only ones who get to write letters to Santa requesting their favorite gifts? While adults may not want to write to Santa, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to have your family members share their wish lists so you're prepped and ready for Black Friday shopping. Family members can even create a Black Friday game plan, charting out the best deals online and in stores. Feed the hungry - Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks for what we have and who we have to share it with. Unfortunately, not everyone is in a position to provide a Thanksgiving meal for themselves. There are tons of volunteer opportunities from soup kitchens to shelters that are looking for volunteers to help prep, cook and serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Make a wish - Once you've finished carving and eating the turkey, make sure to set out the wishbone. Once it dries for a few hours, find two lucky guests to break it apart and make a wish. Even if it is just an old wive's tale, there's always a chance the person with the biggest piece will have their wish come true. Christmas movie marathon - If you've managed to hold out until that day to watch your favorite Christmas movies, reward yourself with an all-day marathon. Better yet, ask all your guests to bring their favorite holiday movie and try to watch all of them in one day. Watch the big game - Even if you're not an avid football fan, there's something special about tuning in for one — or all three — of the day's games. This year, the lineup includes the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders versus Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers versus Seattle Seahawks. Reminisce with old albums - With all the family in town, now's the perfect chance to dust off family photo albums. Depending on how many albums you have, you could spend several hours perusing the photos and sharing memories. Craft a cornucopia - Thanksgiving is not complete without a decorative cornucopia, so why not let everyone make their own? Hosts can set out decorative gourds, pumpkins and individual cornucopias, and let guests go wild. The best part is each guest will go home with their own unique creation. Icebreakers - If newcomers are joining your Thanksgiving party, or you have family members who simply don't know each other very well, it's the perfect chance to break out the icebreakers. All you need to do is print out some fun questions and place them around the table. Lighthearted questions such as, "Where would you most like to travel?" and "What's your favorite childhood memory?" are sure to keep things light and cheery. Prep for Christmas cookies - While you may not want to spare your oven to try making Christmas cookies, it's never too early to plan your recipes. Pull up a Pinterest page and go to town saving your favorite cookie recipes. You could even start assigning cookies to people for a future cookie swap. Create a gratitude turkey - This simple DIY involves cutting out a turkey body and taping it to the wall. You can get really creative and add googly eyes, or simply draw on the eyes and beak. Cut out a bunch of construction paper feathers and leave them near the turkey with a pen. When guests arrive, they take a feather, write what they're thankful for, and attach it to the turkey. Thanksgiving trivia - If you need a fun game to keep everyone occupied while waiting to eat, test everyone's Thanksgiving knowledge. If you have enough people, you could even break into teams and designate someone as the quizmaster. Thanksgiving scavenger hunt - A game for both adults and kids, it can be played inside or out. Simply write down fall-themed items such as leaves, pumpkins and turkey basters, and have people hunt around for all the items. Play football - If you need to burn off some energy pre- or post-dinner, head outside for some football. If you want to prevent serious injuries, opt for a game of flag or touch football. Thanksgiving play - After a long day of cooking and watching TV, a live-action performance is just what everyone needs. This is a great way to keep kiddos entertained, as they can get super creative and design their own costumes. The kids could perform the story of the first Thanksgiving, or any festive themed idea they come up with. Dog fashion show - Just because your dog didn't make it to the Westminster Dog Show doesn't mean he or she can't be a star in their own right. Recruit everyone to craft special items and attempt to get your dog to wear them. Pin the feather on the turkey - It's essentially pin the tail on the donkey, but Thanksgiving themed. Just cut out a turkey shape and either cut out or buy colorful feathers. Blindfold each person and let them try to correctly pin on the feathers. Visit a corn maze - Don't miss out on the chance to get lost in an outdoor corn maze. They're usually pretty affordable and can kill a bit of time depending on just how lost you get. Take a hike - Usually, the weather is pretty nice around Thanksgiving, which means it's time to take advantage of being outdoors. Find a local walking or hiking trail and get outside for some fresh air. Thankful jar - Leave a jar out with a pen and some sticky notes, and encourage everyone to write one thing they are thankful for. Over the next few weeks, pull the notes out of the jar when you need an easy mood booster.

READ MORE: The 50 Best Thanksgiving Puns to Gobble On