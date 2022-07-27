Inside 'AGT' Host Terry Crews' 30-Year Marriage to Wife Rebecca: 'She is My Rock'

Terry Crews is a beloved actor, television host, and American football linebacker who has stolen the hearts of many. He has been in several well-known TV shows, such as Everybody Hates Chris and the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well as successful movies including Friday After Next, Idiocracy, Blended and White Chicks, to name a few. The actor also became quite a big television personality after hosting the US version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and he's been hosting America's Got Talent since 2019.

The actor has been very vocal about his personal life, including his marriage to his wife, Rebecca King-Crews and their 4 children, Azriel, Tera, Wynfrey and Isaiah. The duo is also our parents to their daughter Naomi, who Rebecca welcomed during her previous relationship with Charles Burton.

So, how exactly did this dynamic duo meet?

Who is Rebecca King-Crews?

The couple met in the late '80s at a church where King-Crews served as a music minister. At the time the actor was in college hoping to pursue a career in the NFL. Crews has repeatedly stated that the moment he laid his eyes on his now-wife, he knew she was special. Speaking with Parade back in February 2022, he said"I saw her on the piano, and I was like, 'Wow! Who is that?!'"

But apparently, for King-Crews it was far from love at first sight. The sparks didn't immediately start flying.

"He almost got stuck in the friend zone," she told E!News. " He was a little too nice."

Eventually the couple did decide to get together and in 1990 they got married.

That same year, they welcomed their oldest daughter, Azriel. A year later Crews got drafted to the NFL, began to play for the Los Angeles Rams, retired in 1997 from football and decided to start acting in Hollywood. They went on to expand their family four more times, overcoming hardships throughout their life that tested the relationship through the years.

The Family Crews

The talent host even showed a glimpse of family life starring in BET's reality TV show The Family Crews, which ran for two seasons, from 2010 to 2011. The show shared several heartfelt and hilarious moments between the seven family members.

Cruz loves having a big family so much so that in 2016 he said he wouldn't be opposed to welcoming a sixth child through adoption. "I keep saying, 'We've got to wait until we're ready,' but we weren't ready for our own kids. It's weird. You're never ready ... Literally, one day we're just going to have to do it!" Crews told Us.

Stronger Together

Back in 2021, they released their audio memoir Stronger Together, in which they discussed Rebecca's Stage 1 Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Crews' infidelity. King-Crews underwent a double mastectomy in March of 2020.

"Two weeks before the whole COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, it was determined by a doctor when my wife went and got a mammogram, they found Stage 1 Breast Cancer. And she got a double mastectomy," Crews told Yahoo.

"My wife was just like, 'Let's do this. I want to attack it. I want to make sure I'm cancer-free. And that was scary man. It was really, really scary," Crews said. "And we sat back and we prayed and we just held hands. And I was so thankful. She was 100 percent cancer-free. And then the world shut down. But now here we are together, and I have the opportunity to be the nurse for my wife. ... I've been the guy who's been washing her hair, taking care of her, making the dinner, doing the laundry, cleaning the house. And I'm thankful for that, because she's here. And she's cancer-free."

Luckily, Rebecca was able to overcome it. She explained that her husband went through a major change throughout her diagnosis.

"I watched my husband transform -- I have the softer, gentler, kinder Terry now," she told People back in March 2021. "I'm thankful because our story could have gone another way, had he not decided that we were worth fighting for."

"My Rock"

The AGT host stated that he is grateful for his wife and the strong family unit that they built together over the years. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he stated "She is my rock ... There's nothing like having someone who knows you in and out, all the stuff, and loves you anyway," he said. "That was the thing I was scared of. Like, if Rebecca found out who I really was, she'd leave. But what happened was, she found out who I really was, and she told me she loved me anyway, and that blew my mind."

