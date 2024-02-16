Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Woman Killed at Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade

Swift donated to a GoFundMe account set up by the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Taylor Swift donated generously to a GoFundMe account set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old radio DJ and mother of two who was killed on Wednesday (Feb. 14) at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many," the campaign's description reads. "We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated."

Early on Friday (Feb. 16), Swift made and signed two separate $50,000 donations.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," she wrote on the campaign's "words of support" section.

As of Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., the original goal of $75,000 has been far surpassed, with donations topping $212,400.

Lopez-Galvan's employer, KKFI, shared on Facebook that the "Tejano Tuesday" host's son Marc was shot in the leg but has been released from the hospital. In addition, two daughters of one of Lopez-Galvan's cousins were among the 22 injured during the mass shooting. Nine of those 22 victims are children.

"We woke up this morning excited and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family," Lopez-Galvan's brother, Beto Lopez, told ABC News.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from some sort of dispute. Two juveniles are in police custody in connection to the incident.

ABC News added that police commended parade-goers who "helped one another and even physically stopped a person who was believed to be involved in the incident."

As for Swift, she's currently in Melbourne, Australia for her Eras Tour. The pop star wasn't in attendance for Wednesday's parade.