Taylor Swift is currently on her nation-sweeping run, The Eras Tour, and she has left an act of charity in two of the cities she's played so far. During tour stops in both Glendale, Ariz. and Las Vegas, Swift has donated funds to local food banks, which will help provide meals for those communities.

The news of Swift's charitable acts broke not because she brought attention to them, but because the staff at the food banks thanked the superstar on social media. The Arizona Food Bank Network posted on March 15 to thank Swift for her "generous" donation to their cause prior to her March 17 tour kickoff at State Farm Stadium. The post also encouraged Swift's fans to send in their own donations -- possibly in the amount of 13 dollars, the singer's lucky number.

"We are incredibly grateful to Taylor for this gift, and for caring about people who are struggling to put food on the table," the organization wrote on Instagram.

Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, told AZ Central, "It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real."

Shoemaker added that Swift's PR manager revealed that the singer plans to make a "positive impact" in each city in which she tours.

Swift also performed back-to-back concerts in Las Vegas on March 24 and 25, and she donated to the city's Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas before her headlining weekend. The food bank publicized the gift on Instagram, writing that it will provide thousands of meals to people struggling with hunger.

"Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community," they shared.

The Eras Tour continues this weekend with shows in Arlington, Texas on April 1 and 2. The tour runs through Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.