Nashville Nurses Make Swifties Out of Newborns in Adorable Photo Shoot

In the buildup to Taylor Swift's trio of Eras tour stops in Nashville, a group of budding models landed a high-profile fashion shoot. Here's the twist: the once-in-a-lifetime gig came very early in their lives. More notably, most slept through their coveted opportunity.

A carousel of 10 photos shared Wednesday (May 3) on Instagram by the Tennessean shows newborns from Nashville's Ascension Saint Thomas hospital. They're dressed in adorable wigs and tiny outfits, with each look representing one of Swift's albums.

The outfits are clever and mirror those of Swift, but what truly makes the idea adorable are the blonde wigs that get styled to match the "Blank Space" singer's hairstyle evolution.

Per the post, "Self-described hardcore 'Swifties,' NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris and respiratory therapist Leah Landa came up with the idea."

Advertisement

"They all knew they were on to a great idea," read a statement reported by Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN. "It would provide so much happiness to the families in the NICU and the 22 staff members of the unit who are attending Taylor's shows. Not to mention the entire Nashville community, which holds such a special place to Taylor. The nurses immediately started envisioning what every Era's costume would look like and which baby's personality would best match each one. They knew they would come up with every style. These 10 Eras costumes were not only bejeweled but also gorgeous."

Per March of Dimes, NCIU is short for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and it "is a nursery in a hospital that provides around-the-clock care to sick or preterm babies. It has health care providers who have special training and equipment to give your baby the best possible care."

Swift takes over Music City on May 5-7. Nashville International Airport predicts that 180,000 will be attending the concerts. Locals and out-of-towners will have their pick of Swift-themed events and attractions away from Nissan Stadium, such as Virgin Hotel's Cruel Summer Pool Party and a special Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit of the country-turned-pop singer-songwriter's outfits.