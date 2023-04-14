As prom season approaches, teenagers are getting creative with their prom proposals (promposals). This year, as in recent years since her debut, Taylor Swift is serving as the main source of inspiration for many of them. The pop-country icon has been unknowingly encouraging Swifties to ask their significant others to prom in the most magical ways possible. From deep album cuts to elaborate set-ups, these promposals are some of the sweetest things you'll see online.

Fans are getting ultra creative with their promposals, like this TikToker, who made a series of paper rings based on Swift's song "Paper Rings" to ask his girlfriend to prom. Naturally, as you can see in the clip, she said yes, and who wouldn't?

But Swifties aren't just getting promposal ideas together. They're also coming up with creative "hoco proposals" or invitations to Homecoming. One Swiftie asked her crush to the event with a fun Swift-themed poster, proclaiming "you belong with me" -- and watching her hug her crush as he gleefully accepts may just make your heart sing.

One lucky Swift fan's boyfriend surprised her at her home with another "hoco" sign, asking her to "shake it off" and "dance like it's 1989" at the social event. She could hardly believe her eyes as she answered the door, dog in arm.

These invitations are filling up TikTok, and you can see them just about anywhere you browse social media. It might very well be one of the most heartwarming ways fans are sharing their love for the singer and their crushes -- so if you need a pick-me-up, check out these clips.

