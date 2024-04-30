Taylor Swift If You're Reading This Please Respond To Blake Shelton's Letters — He's Trying To Contact You

It turns out that Taylor Swift is a hard person to get in contact with. Even Blake Shelton is struggling to reach out to the pop star, and well if Shelton's struggling, what chance do fans have?

The country icon recently revealed that he's been trying to get in contact with Swift to no avail. You see, Shelton's interested in booking her for a gig, and I thought I would pass the message along. Shelton is the owner of the popular bar Ole Red, and he's interested in having Swift make an appearance at one of his locations.

He's hoping that he can convince the singer. The only issue is that Shelton doesn't have Swift's phone number. Instead, he's resorted to the old fashion way of trying to contact someone. He's been sending Swift's letters hoping to reach her. "We've got a couple of letters I've written sent to the town that she lives in, hoping she'll get them," Shelton told ET.

Taylor Swift And Blake Shelton

Well, Shelton and Swift do have some prior interactions. For one, she appeared a couple of times on The Voice as a mentor. Shelton once sang her praises, saying she was very talented.

"She's just so smart. We all know how talented Taylor is, but I think 50 percent of her success is also combining her talent with literally how smart she is," Shelton said of Swift. "Every time I'm around her, I love soaking it in and listening to her talk. And how she always has something to say or a way of looking at something that I never have thought that way."

Shelton said that contestants on the show were surprised but impressed by the singer. He said, "People are always blown away when she comes on the show from that side of it. Once you get past the, '[Gasp], it's Taylor Swift!' Then you're even more impressed with her."

Typical to form, Shelton also once joked that he mentored Swift in the country music world. "A lot of people don't realize I raised Taylor Swift in the country music world. And she knows it," Shelton joked to Entertainment Tonight. "She's super smart, and she's really good at looking at somebody's performance and listening to them and being able to go, 'I know a couple things here that instantly, I think, we can tweak on, and it will take it to the next level.' She's really good at that."

So if you're reading this Taylor, then give Shelton a call.