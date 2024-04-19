Speed Painter Celebrates New Taylor Swift Album By Painting Singer In Record Time

Taylor Swift just launched her new album Tortured Poets Department, and one artist is celebrating her achievement in an unique way. The artist decided to paint a portrait of Swift in less time than it takes some people to commute to work.

Going on Instagram, the artist Cody Sabol celebrated the achievement, saying, "TAYLOR SWIFT in 11 minutes! ?? Celebrating her new album release today!"

They painted a black and white moody image of Swift from the album. In response, fans loved the photo and the artist's work, calling it another masterpiece. One wrote, "My favorite artist painting my favorite artist." Another commented, "Fantastic work as always!" Still another one wrote, "Killed it as usual my dude." Yet another wrote, "I NEED IT. PLEASE." One commented included, "Looks just like her! Shaggy hair and all!"

Taylor Swift Speed Artist Talks Career

In an interview with Steelers Takeaways, Sabol opened up about his love for speed painting, which includes a lot more than just painting Taylor Swift. He said, "I started in college. I played football in college and was looking for other things to do besides playing football and studying in a small school town in Kentucky. Drawing was always a hobby for me. I started hanging out with some local musicians and painted while they did their thing. It turned into speed painting - it just became this weird thing. It was like a performance art thing keeping up with them."

The artist continued, "Over time, it took off. I saw speed painting before but I never thought to do it myself. I looked it up on Youtube to learn how, like everyone does these days. I worked at it every day - it was a natural growth. I got better at it over time and found my own style."

Sabol said his grandfather played an important role in his love for the arts. He said, "A lot of what I do I get to do because of the encouragement I got from my grandfather. He gave me that drive and encouraged me to keep doing it. A lot of what I do is in his memory."

Meanwhile, Swift announced her new album at the Grammys. So far, fans seem to love it. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,'" she revealed.