Is Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Actually About Matt Healy?

Ever since Taylor Swift teased it at The Grammys, fans have assumed her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department was about Joe Alwyn. But is it actually about Matt Healy? Wait what.

Swift's new album reportedly leaked a day early. A Google Drive link with the album has been floating around on torrents online, and from that fans have gleaned new info. There's a large number of references to the 1975 singer and their brief romance. How much the album focuses on Healy varies from one account to another. Some reported that 80% of the album is focused on Healy while others suggest a smaller percentage.

It's also possible that Tortured Poets may focus on both of Swift's recent romances. But many Swifties didn't have Healy on their bingo cards for the album. It's coming as a complete shock. One person wrote, "This being the aftermath of fucking matty healy might actually make this the funniest video i've ever seen."

Of course, it's also possible that the leaks could be a convincing fake. But the fact that Swift's team has worked overdrive, even blocking Taylor Swift leak from X, suggests it's the real deal. Likewise, they've declared copyright strikes against the content as well. Lyrics included: You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist // I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed golden retriever."

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy

So why are fans so shocked? Well, Swift and Healy reportedly only had a brief fling together. Meanwhile, Alwyn and Swift were together for six years. The two broke up in 2023. Insiders said the break up was "not dramatic... the relationship had just run its course." Swift and Healy briefly got together that summer, but their romance didn't last long. Swift and Healy ended up separating almost as soon as they began.

With Travis Kelce entering the picture, many Swifties forgot that Healy and Swift were ever a thing. The title appears to be inspired by Alwyn, so their romance will likely factor in. But if Healy makes up the bulk of the album then fans will be shocked. The track list is as follows: