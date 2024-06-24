Taylor Swift Fires Back After Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Accuses Her Of Not Playing Live

No, no, you read the headline properly! Dave Grohl, lead of the Foo Fighters, decided to choose violence against Taylor Swift at a recent Foo Fighters show in London. Grohl spoke his mind, sparking a feud nobody could've possibly seen coming.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl implies that Taylor Swift doesn’t play live during the band’s show in London: “We like to call our tour the Errors Tour […] because we actually play live” pic.twitter.com/O2FTdgGw8C — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2024

"I tell you, man. You don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Grohl begins. "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' ... That's because we actually play live."

With that, Grohl brought on the full force of the underworld itself. First, social media lit up regarding his comments.

"Once again men bashing Taylor for literally no reason she didn't do anything wrong and they feel the need to talk about her," one X (formerly Twitter) user decried.

"Doesn't he tell a story of being at Paul McCartney's house and being asked to do a song, but he couldn't play the piano, so Taylor Swift saved him from embarrassment by offering to play? This seems an odd way to repay that kindness," another user recalled.

But then, as if emerging from a portal with an army behind her, Taylor Swift herself seemed to have something to say about Grohl's bold statements.

Taylor Swift Speaks Out On Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl's Comments About Her

Seemingly in response to Dave Grohl's comments, Taylor Swift made a point to thank her band by noting that they were going to "be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight" → https://t.co/fLs7eRbjDBpic.twitter.com/X1dXqXcpxg — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much," Swift stated. "And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it."

Thus, the great Grohl/Swift feud was decisively ended with a pointed but subtle "Yeah, I got something for you" comment she could easily say has nothing to do with Grohl at all. The best kind of shade — protected by plausible deniability!

Why would you poke this bear, Grohl? Why? The woman is out here stimulating economies. Plus, Swift has a notoriously mobilized army of fans!

"Good for her for standing up to these old guys taking digs at her and her band. He should watch her concert movie on Disney were you can see her band perform," one X user commented.

"WHEN WILL THEY START RELEASING DISS TRACKS?" one impassioned user inquired. Truthfully, I'd be so ready for a Taylor Swift diss track toward Grohl. Oh, the joy I'd feel if it went full Kendrick/Drake.