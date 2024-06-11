Taylor Swift Stop Show To Help Fan In Distress

Taylor Swift came to one fan's aid when they needed it. Although she's up on stage performing for thousands of concert-goers, Swift keeps an eye on the crowd. She's well aware of the safety of attendees, so the singer stopped the show when she realized one person was in distress.

The moment happened during the acoustic portion of her show. It's typically where she reveals secret songs to fans she didn't previously announce. However, this show came with a surprise for the singer. Swift delayed the performance of "Would've, Could've, Should've" to help a fan.

She nearly perfectly transitioned from the lyrics to the song to asking for help. While still strumming the music to the song, she tried to flag down security. She said, "Help right in front of me please, right in front of me. Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is."

While still playing, she pointed the guitar to the crowd.

"It's right, right there," she said. "I'm just gonna keep playing till somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song. I don't think anyone's gotten to them yet, and they're gonna, 'cause we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me."

"Just let me know when - I could do this all night," she said. Finally, Swift noticed they got the help that they needed. She said, "OK, you're good? Awesome!" She then proceeded with the performance as usual.

Taylor Swift Helps Fans

It's not the first time that Swift has come to a fan's aid during a performance. She famously interrupted her set at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia last May. She noticed something going on off-stage and started yelling at someone. Perhaps, a security guard? She said, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!" She continued, "Hey! Stop!" before yelling stop one more time. No one knows quite what happened in the crowd, but Swift seemed to be very much on the case.

Fans said that Swift was yelling at an overzealous security guard. The singer seems to really value safety at her concerts. That same year, she postponed one of her Argentina concerts due to the weather. She wanted to prevent any major rain-outs. Fans certainly appreciate the additional attention.