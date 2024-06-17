Taylor Swift Finally Addressed The Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors

"It was only a matter of time," I hear you say. Well, Taylor Swift's dating history is hardly a secret at this point. She's had more than a few notable relationships, and her fans inevitably received stellar music through the highs and lows of each. Swift and NFL star, Travis Kelce, have been together since, roughly, September of last year. The rumors of the couple breaking up have been swirling for a while now, actually.

The two were separated during some recent pivotal events. Swift just finished the 100th show of her still-ongoing Eras Tour. Kelce, meanwhile, attended the Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony, honoring the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

However, everyone can relax. Swift went on Instagram Live to cheer Kelce on during his ceremony! "YESSSSSSS," Taylor wrote enthusiastically. "CONGRATULATIONS!"

Everything's just fine! Plus, when they weren't occupied, Swift attended a large swath of Kelce's football games along the course of the NFL season. Kelce, in turn, would randomly pop up during the Eras Tour, cheering Swift on with the rest of her fans.

In fact, if one insider is to be believed, perhaps Swift and Kelce could be hosting a love-laden ceremony of their own soon!

Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence Following Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors

Per Life & Style (and I'll be the first to say: take this news with a grain of salt), an insider spoke to the publication about a rumored Swift/Kelce wedding in the works!

"Taylor has her heart set on a summer wedding," the insider claimed. "She's already narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear."

Allegedly, the pair "agreed on a lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island. ... They want to be surrounded by family and close friends."

"It'll be her ultimate dream wedding," the insider concludes. "They'll definitely spare no expense."

I don't know about all that, necessarily. But, for now, we definitely won't be getting any albums from Swift throwing subtle, pointed jabs at Kelce. I'll be more than glad to eat my share of crow if those marriage rumors end up being true, though!