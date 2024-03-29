Taylor Swift Fans Thinks Icon Has a Sneaky Cameo on Beyoncé's New Album But Is It True?

Beyoncé's latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter features several collaborations, some more successful than others. But it doesn't feature a team-up with Taylor Swift despite rumors to the contrary. However, that hasn't stopped some Swift fans from thinking Swift has a sneaky cameo on the album.

Swifties believes that Swift is background vocals for Beyoncé's song "Bodyguard." One fan posted a screenshot from the lyrics and song service Genius. However, there are a couple of issues with this as I will discuss. For one, photos can be altered and photoshopped. Currently, Genius does not have a Taylor Swift credit the last time I checked. Second, even if the image is genuine, services like this can make user errors. So, I'm going to say this is most likely false until proven otherwise.

Still, that hasn't stopped Swift fans from analyzing the song in greater detail. For what it's worth, the backup singer does show talent so they should take that as a compliment.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS CREDITED AS BACKING VOCALS ON BEYONCE?S SONG BODYGUARD pic.twitter.com/kUZM9X61aN — ren. (@allswifted) March 29, 2024

One person wrote, "genius isn't really a trustworthy source."

Another wrote, "Girl didn't u hear those background vocals ? u clearly hear Taylor"

Still, another wrote, "ITS REAL CHECK IT URSELF."

Taylor Swift Talks Beyoncé

Perhaps, the two might end up teaming up on a song in the future. Contrary to public opinion, Beyoncé and Swift don't have much of a rivalry. In that, they're pretty friendly with each other. Swift even talked about Beyoncé in her Time Person of the Year interview.

"She's the most precious gem of a person—warm and open and funny," Swift said. "And she's such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices. There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé. Clearly it's very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion."

Beyoncé has even supported Swift in the past, showing up for her concert film. "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," Swift wrote on Instagram after the event. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairy tale."