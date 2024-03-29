Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton Fans Blast Beyoncé For Wasting Country Icons' Talents

Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton fans can't hide their disappointment at Beyoncé's latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter. While Beyoncé teased both singers would be on the album, both act as little more than interludes.

Beyoncé got Nelson and Parton to record 30-second voiceovers as bridges between her songs. That's right, there's no singing to be had from either of the country legends. While many were curious to see how their voice might harmonize with Beyoncé's, that's not the case. Some appreciate the fact that Beyoncé got both on the album, but the lack of a song for either or both just feels a bit like false advertisement at this point.

It's made worse by the fact that Beyoncé intentionally hyped up both singers by naming the interludes after them. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One person wrote, "The Willie Nelson collab just being him reading ruined it for me :("

Another wrote, "Cowboy Carter has wasted both Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson on spoken word interludes."

Wasted a Willie Nelson Feature cmon now shawty. — Ray (@rayslenz) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé Covers "Jolene"

If there is some consolation then it's the fact that Beyoncé fans did finally hear the singer cover Parton's classic "Jolene." Unfortunately, Parton doesn't cameo on the track, but she does introduce the song in her 30-second guest spot. So that's....something. Parton previously hyped up the song, teasing that Beyoncé recorded it.

"Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," she said.

"I love her!" Parton said of Beyonce?. "She's a beautiful girl and a great singer. We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

Likewise, Beyoncé teased she had several collaborations with other artists. While Parton and Nelson have been regulated to cameos, Beyoncé does share songs with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. Yay?

"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," Beyoncé wrote. She continued, "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE — I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."