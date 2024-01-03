Time's Person of the Year ended 2023 on yet another historic high note. When 1989 (Taylor's Version) topped the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, it marked 68 weeks that a Taylor Swift album has sat at No. 1. The previous record holder among solo artists was Elvis Presley, who'd topped the chart for 67 weeks between 1956 and 2002.

Again, Swift holds the record for a solo artist. She's a little over halfway to The Beatles' absurd mark of 132 weeks with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. But if anyone has potential for 64 additional chart-topping weeks in the coming years, it's Swift, so never say never. The final two Taylor's Version re-recordings of past albums alone—for Reputation and Swift's self-titled debut— should add a few more weeks to Swift's record-breaking sum.

Back in December, Time named Swift its 2023 Person of the Year. She's the first entertainer to win the honor, which dates back to 1927 and was called Man of the Year or Woman of the Year until 1999.

The special issue's cover story is the first in-depth interview feature about Swift in almost four years.

In the feature, she gets candid about her relationship with Travis Kelce, discusses her grueling prep for the Eras Tour, and even poses with one of her famous cats. Swift opens up about the often public ups and downs of her life and career, while settling on 2023 as her finest hour both personally and professionally.

"This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been," Swift said.

Then, she seemingly spoke directly to the skeptics who question her decisions and the motives behind them: "We can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there's only one question: Are you not entertained?"