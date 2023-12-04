Taylor Swift Had the Best Response to Mariska Hargitay Naming Her Cat 'Karma'

One of Taylor Swift's three cats is named Olivia Benson in honor of Swift confidant Mariska Hargitay's character on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The Scottish fold named Olivia Benson is among the world's wealthiest cats, while the human behind the Benson character's a friend of Swift's who's among the co-stars of the 2015 "Bad Blood" music video alongside Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and other celebs. In 2015, Hargitay joined Swift onstage when the latter accepted the VMA for Video of the Year.

Hargitay returned the favor recently, naming her new siamese cat Karma, a reference to the Swift lyric "karma is a cat."

For Karma's Instagram introduction to the world, Hargitay had fun with hashtags, tacking on #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat, #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean and #KarmaIsACat.

Swift was clearly thrilled by the news.

"Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle," the "Lavender Haze" singer commented on Hargitay's post. "LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!"

Swift also has a Scottish fold named Meredith Gray after Ellen Pompeo's "Grey's Anatomy" character and a ragdoll named Benjamin Button, after the titular character in the 2008 Brad Pitt film.

"Karma's" more than a cat. On Nov. 11 at the Buenos Aires, Argentina Eras Tour show, Swift made a lyric change heard 'round the world. During her performance of "Karma," Swift changed the original lyric "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," to shout out her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce gushed over the moment on his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Yeah, no I had no clue [she would do that] ... well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me," Travis said of the lyric change. "I was like, 'Oh... she really just said that.'"