Taylor Swift Fan Scores Once-in-a-Lifetime Eras Tour Souvenir

Taylor Swift fans never know what kind of surprises await them at the singer's Eras Tour, and one fan at a November show in Brazil ended up with the entire outsole and heel of Swift's luxury Christian Louboutin boots.

During a Nov. 20 show on The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Swift noticed the heel of her one of her custom Louboutin boots had come loose, so she decided to rip off the entire outsole of the boot and fling it into the crowd. Social media videos from the night show the quick moment, which served as entertainment for the fans in attendance and a shock for whomever caught the heel.

The fan who caught the discarded piece of the pop star's shoe soon revealed himself as Felipe Conrado. He shared a photo of the heel in his bag after the show with Swift fan accounts. He then shared a selfie of himself with the rare souvenir on his Instagram page. Other Swift fans were excited to meet the person who caught the heel, and many mentioned that Conrado could make good money by auctioning it off. Fully intact Louboutin boots can sell for close to $4,000 on the designer's website.

One fan wrote, "That's their mortgage paid off!" Another commented, "Ugh I could pay for my college tuition with that."

While Conrado hasn't announced specific plans to auction off the sole, he did use the selfie to point his newfound followers to a cause close to his heart. His cousin, Ângela Conrado, is fighting melanoma, and he shared the link to her online fundraiser in the caption of his picture.

"As many have been following, we are in a large mobilization to help fund my cousin's cancer treatment," Conrado wrote. "If you can share or disclose, the link is in the bio! Thank you for helping to spread the word, sharing, helping and spreading the word! We going to win this battle."

The fundraiser has raised more than R$ 23,000 (Brazilian real).

