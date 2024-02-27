On Tuesday morning (Feb. 27), Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, was allegedly involved in an altercation with an Australian photographer. This took place in Sydney, where Taylor had just played four shows in as many evenings.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," Taylor's team told People on Tuesday.

People also shared a statement from police which addresses an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday... The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment."

The Associated Press (AP) identified the photographer as Ben McDonald.

"It was just a punch in the chops," McDonald said. "It's a little tender, but I don't have any bruising and it didn't require medical assistance. In 23 years, I haven't been assaulted and punched in the chops, particularly by the talent's dad."

Sky News reported that the incident took place near a ferry wharf.

McDonald believes that he and other paparazzi members were not out of line.

"There were about four or five security there and at one point, one of the American security started shoving his umbrella into me and my camera and then Taylor got in her car," he told the AP.

Scott has become a regular at his daughter's Eras Tour stops. He was seen mingling with fellow guest of honor Travis Kelce in a VIP tent during the Sydney gigs.

Up next, Taylor has six dates in Singapore. After that, her tour will head to Europe for a stretch of dates that start in May and span the summer.