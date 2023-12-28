Shocking Footage From Taylor Swift's Infamous 'CSI' Episode Has Resurfaced

Say you'll remember Taylor...and the time she got 'killed' on the popular crime drama.

Taylor Swift may have always had dreams of stardom, but she apparently wanted to be a TV star, too. In 2009, when Swift was just 19 she landed a dream gig that would make any "CSI" fan green with envy: a dead body. While riding an enormous wave of success thanks to her second album "Fearless," she got her wish as she joined the cast for a guest role that topped her bucket list at the time.

Swift once opened up about this once in a lifetime opportunity to journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis, who had profiled her for her first Rolling Stone cover. Grigoriadis made that very interview available as part of her "Infamous" podcast, a series that chronicles Swift's rise to fame. According to Swift, she first appeared as a lifeless body and then as the troubled teen Haley Jones, whose life story is revealed through gripping flashbacks.

The episode, named "Turn, Turn, Turn," debuted in 2009. Swift debuted as a young, lifeless brunette in a motel parking lot. Throughout the episode, her connection to another murder at the motel is soon revealed.

You can see Swift's initial appearance at the 0:24 mark below:

"I'm black-haired, have a nose ring, earrings, spikes, combat boots..." Swift said of her character's appearance. The young woman she plays is eventually revealed to be a replacement child in a troubled family, never truly loved by her mother.

That character is accidentally killed by her mom with a pair of scissors. That scary scene, Swift recalled, even had her own mother, Andrea Swift, a bit shaken.

Still, despite the grim nature of her role, Swift couldn't hide her excitement. She had told everyone she knew at the time, including MTV, 2009, "All my friends know that my dream is to die on CSI." And die she did!

The country and pop superstar has since gone on to do things that many wouldn't do outside of their wildest dreams (say you'll remember her!). But this role may very well be one that she'll always keep close to her heart.