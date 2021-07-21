'Sons of Anarchy' Star Katey Sagal Will Play Country Star Turned Recluse in Thriller 'Tattered Hearts'

Fans recognize actress Katey Sagal for her many iconic TV performances. She was Gemma Teller-Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, Peggy Bundy on Married... with children, Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules, and Louise Goldufski on The Conners. Her resume includes roles on everything from Netflix's Dead to Me to NBC's This is Us. But Sagal is also a talented singer, which will serve her in her next role. Sagal is starring in the thriller Tattered Hearts, coming to Epix in 2022. The news of the new movie comes after it was revealed that Sagal's most recent project on ABC, Rebel, was canceled after one season. Though there is a possibility that Amazon will bring it back for a second season as an IMDbTV original series.

In Tattered Hearts, Sagal will play country legend, Harper Dutch, who has turned into a recluse after rising to the top of the music industry. An up-and-coming country music duo seeks out her mansion so that they can meet their idol and things turn dark and twisted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors that force the friends to confront the lengths they'll go to in order to realize their dreams." From the sounds of it, the former country music star has gotten to a pretty dark place in the days since she's locked herself away and the duo has to decide how far they'll go to reach country stardom.

Read More: A Lefty Frizzell Documentary and Feature Film is in the Works

Outside of the upcoming horror movie, Sagal has actually had a fairly successful career in the music industry over the years, though it's largely been behind the scenes. She's sung back up for the likes of Bob Dylan, Etta James, Tanya Tucker, and Bette Midler. She's even released two of her own albums, both adult contemporary music -- Well... in 1994 and Room in 2004, and contributed to the soundtrack while starring on Sons of Anarchy.

Brea Grant will be directing Tattered Hearts with Rachel Koller Croft writing the script. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television will executive produce the project with John Ierardi. This is just one of eight horror/thriller original movies coming as part of a new deal between Blumhouse and Epix. Their first film, A House on the Bayou, will be released in December.