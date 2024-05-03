Tanya Tucker Rides a Horse in Downtown Nashville To Hype Opening of Her 'Tequila Cantina'

Country Music veteran Tanya Tucker bypassed a ribbon cutting for her new bar in Downtown Nashville, opting to gallop in on a horse instead.

After five decades in the music industry, Tucker joins the ranks of numerous stars with bars on Lower Broadway.

"It was always the boys down here on Broadway and there is another half to country music - us girls," Tanya quipped to Nashville's WKRN.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee inaugurated her Tequila Cantina on Thursday afternoon with a spectacular entrance, riding a black beauty down Broadway. Tucker shared footage of herself galloping onto the scene to X (formerly Twitter).

My pop-up bar & restaurant Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina at @Nudieshonkytonk is NOW OPEN! Come see us on Broadway in Nashville, TN! Let’s have some @cosasalvajeteq !!! ?✨? pic.twitter.com/SEZ5nooOxc — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) May 2, 2024

It turns out, Tanya Tucker's horse is a bit of a performer himself. He even has a stage name.

"Cosa Salvaje I call him, that's his stage name. Really his name is Lauwe, but I call him Cosa Salvaje because he is the face of my tequila. Kind of like a mascot, so to speak," she explained.

Tanya Tucker's New Pop-Up Bar Has Colossal Cocktail That Could Make a Horse Tipsy

In collaboration with Nudie's Honky Tonk, Tanya's Cantina is located on the second floor of the Broadway bar, showcasing her Cosa Salvaje tequila brand.

A stand-out item on the menu is a lavish 60-ounce Cosa Salvaje tequila cocktail. Priced at $300, this exquisite concoction is designed for enjoyment by groups of four, no doubt catering to the bustling bachelorette scene in Music City.

Of course, Tucker joins an expanding roster of celebrities owning bars in Music City. Stars such as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Bryan have already inaugurated their spots. Luke Combs is also set to open his own establishment, and even Jon Bon Jovi is launching a bar in Nashville. It seems everyone desires their name illuminated in neon along Broadway.

This trend has gained momentum over the past five to ten years. Previously, most bars, such as Tootsies and Layla's, were named after their owners. Tanya stands out as one of the few female artists to embrace this evolving trend.

"I always thought I'm one of the boys anyway," Tanya noted with a grin.

However, Tucker isn't simply an owner of the new watering hole. She plans to hop on stage from time to time.

"I'm probably going to be here every time I'm in Nashville doing something. It's not just a place I stick my name on, I'm a part of it," Tanya insisted.