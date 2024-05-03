WATCH: Oak Ridge Boys Singer Makes Surprise Performance With Tanya Tucker After Mourning Wife's Passing

It hasn't been an easy couple of weeks for Oak Ridge Boy singer Duane Allen, who lost his wife Nora Lee Allen over a month ago. Still, the show must go on as they say, with Allen still finding comfort in music.

The Oak Ridge Boys singer made a guest appearance at the opening for Tanya Tucker's Tequila Cantina in Nashville. Taking to the stage, Allen appeared to be having a good time. Tucker certainly knows how to put on a show. In a Facebook post, the Oak Ridge Boys wrote, "Was watching Nudie's Honk Tonk Facebook story from where Tanya Tucker made an appearance there yesterday and recognized a couple of faces on the stage with her..."

Likewise, Tucker also thanked the band for their help. She wrote, "Special surprise from two of The Oak Ridge Boys on Delta Dawn!!!! Thank you for an amazing Grand Opening of Tanya Tucker's Tequila Cantina at Nudie's Honky Tonk!!!! Love y'alldddddddd."

Fans celebrated seeing the Oak Ridge Boys and Tucker combine forces. They wrote, "I love this song! Awesome job Tanya and Oak Ridge Boys!!! BTW: my friends nicknamed me Delta Dawn!"

Oak Ridge Boys Singer Struggles With Grief

It's good to see Allen having a fun and carefree evening. The singer has been going through a lot lately. In a previous Facebook post, he expressed that he felt overwhelmed after losing his wife.

He wrote, "I am so humbled and honored that you are here. I have been so overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers. Since my norah lee went to her new home. My big old home is filled with memories of everything that she put there. Our home was her castle. She has things that have beeen collected for over 6 decades, and even further as she collected things from her parents and grandparents, and so did I."

Allen has been going through his late wife's possessions, planning to preserve as much as he can of her memory.

He said, "It is so hard sifting through all of the memories that each mean so much to me and her, but now, there is only me to enjoy it. I do have my precious family, and we are beginning to organizize each piece and deep clean every inch of our big home. Every photo, trinket, award, photo, memory and keep sake is being handld with kid gloves."