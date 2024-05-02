jon-bon-jovi-says-this-artist-is-the-modern-day-dolly-parton

Jon Bon Jovi could be wanted dead or alive for unholy hyperbole, comparing America's current sweetheart to Country Music Legend Dolly Parton. The "Runaway" singer claims billionaire pop queen Taylor Swift will someday, in a dystopic future of the damned, be held in the same esteem as Dolly.

In the latest issue of Radio Times (hat tip to Guitar.com), the Moonlight and Valentino star recalls an epic night he rocked "Livin' on a Prayer" at Kensington Palace. The evening became a regular royal jam session. Jon's backup singers were none other than Prince William and Swift herself.

"Most definitely," Bon Jovi shot back when asked if he admired the "So High School" singer. "She's connected with an audience that is unique to her."

Jon Bon Jovi continued, not only insisting Swift is around for the long haul, but she will become a legend. "She's a talent who will be around now for the rest of her life. She'll be the Dolly Parton of her generation," Bon Jovi added like a thief of joy. "I have nothing but respect for what she's accomplished."

Indeed, Jon Bon Jovi isn't living on a prayer predicting Taylor Swift will be around for decades to come. She has some of the most loyal fans around and is the source of 24/7 news coverage.

Jon Bon Jovi Will Be Joining Dolly Parton By Having Business Ties in Tennessee

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi seems to be settling into the Country Music scene. In February, he announced he was opening his own Honky Tonk called JBJ's on Nashville's Lower Broadway.

"We're looking forward to having a place in Nashville that we call home," Jon Bon Jovi shared in a press release. "When Big Plan Holdings and the team of Josh and Tara Joseph asked us if we were interested, it wasn't because we were just another rock band, it was because we are a band with deep roots in Nashville. We have had wonderful times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of the finest people in all the music business. I can't wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors!"

Of course, Bon Jovi is in good company. Several respected musicians own businesses in Downtown Nashville, such as Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, and Eric Church. Kid Rock also has a bar there.

This has been a good year for the veteran rocker. Jon Bon Jovi won the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year award ahead of this year's Grammys. Celebrating 40 years of Bon Jovi, a new documentary on the iconic band made its premiere on Hulu last month.