Jon Bon Jovi Says It's 'Up to God' to Heal His Vocal Cords After Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi is literally living on a prayer, as he enlists God to help him recover following major vocal cord surgery.

The veteran rocker is promoting the new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story and talked about recovering from surgery, saying it "sucks." He also spoke about leaning on his faith for healing while discussing his recovery progress.

"It sucks, but, if I put it into comparison to athletes, and when Kobe and the Achilles, or Michael Strahan and the pec, Tom Brady with the knee, Tiger Woods preparing for yet another Masters. It doesn't get any easier for any of those guys," the singer and actor explained to Fox News.

"And I know their work ethic and mine are very similar," he added. "No one anticipates injury like that. And it's up to God to fix it or not, but I'm certainly right next to the Lord himself working on it."

In 2022, Bon Jovi, born John Francis Bongiovi Jr., took a hiatus from his live performances to undergo throat surgery due to an atrophied vocal cord.

During His Recovery From Vocal Cord Surgery, Jon Bon Jovi Word on a Documentary

This year, Bon Jovi marks their 40th anniversary. Celebrating this milestone, they've partnered with Hulu for a four-part docuseries titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. It also highlights Richie Sambora's notable departure as the band's lead guitarist from 1983 to 2013.

When Jon was questioned about whether he would change anything in hindsight regarding Sambora's departure, he responded, "Yeah. If I can accept the blame for working too hard, then I will."

"It was never anything malicious, and we never had a fight, and there was never any animus," Jon added. "Richie had issues that he has now addressed publicly and privately with substance abuse and some anxieties and being a single dad."

In the end, the lead singer is somewhat blunt about Sambora's departure. "We had to continue to do what we do, and he chose not to want to do it any longer,' Jon explained. "Unfortunately for him and for us."

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story makes its debut on Hulu, on April 26.

Meanwhile, the Vampires: Los Muertos star has a high-profile upcoming gig. On Sunday, April 21, it was revealed that Jon Bon Jovi would serve as a guest mentor on the 22nd season of American Idol. He will step into this role for the season finale on May 19, where he will guide the top three contestants.