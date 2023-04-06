Just days after the announcement that she'll be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside Patty Loveless and Bob McDill, country legend Tanya Tucker has shared the news of her 26th studio album Sweet Western Sound, co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. The album will be released on June 2 via Fantasy Records.

Sweet Western Sound marks Tucker's second collaboration with Carlile and Jennings, who co-produced Tucker's Grammy-winning 2019 album While I'm Livin'.

"'Sweet Western Sound' is another revelation and I'm excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor," Tucker said in a press statement. "It's always a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn't know if we'd be working together again on a new album after 'While I'm Livin''... But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we're magic together, and I'm starting to believe her."

Tucker teased the album with the release of first single "Kindness," written by Carlile's bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

A track list for the album reveals a co-write between Carlile and Tucker ("The List") and Tucker and Jennings ("Letter to Linda"). There's also a song written by Carlile and longtime Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin. The late country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver is credited on opening track "Tanya," reported to be inspired by a voicemail Shaver left Tucker.

Following the release of the record, Tucker will play two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and June 4.

Sweet Western Sound Track List:

1. Tanya (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. Kindness (written by Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. Breakfast in Birmingham featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. Waltz Across a Moment (written by Shooter Jennings)

5. Ready as I'll Never Be (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. The List (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. Letter to Linda (written by Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. City of Gold (written by JT Nero)

9. That Wasn't Me (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

10. When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Do the Cowboys Go?) (written by Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham)