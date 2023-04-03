Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill Named as Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The Country Music Association announced on Monday (April 3) the Country Music Hall of Fame's 2023 class of inductees. Longtime snub Tanya Tucker gets her flowers in the Veterans Era Artist category, with Patty Loveless (Modern Era Artist) and Bob McDill (Songwriter) joining her as the newest additions to the downtown Nashville museum's rotunda.

"All three of this year's inductees are truly one-of-a-kind storytellers," shared Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, in a press release. "Tanya, Patty and Bob each have a distinctive voice and an ability to share stories that precisely represent American life. While their impact is felt in very different ways, their songs are reflective of their generation and experience, vividly illustrating an authenticity that will last forever. We are honored to welcome these three very deserving inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame."

Sixty-four-year-old Tucker has been a country star since age 13. She first rose to prominence with 1972's "Delta Dawn." Her 10 No. 1 country hits ranged from 1973's "What's Your Mama's Name" to 1991's "Down to My Last Teardrop." An ongoing career resurgence followed the 2019 release of her multi-Grammy award-winning album While I'm Livin'.

"I'm more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame," Tucker shared with the CMA. "It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could've been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans - they are everything. When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me."

Advertisement

A Kentucky native, Loveless became one of country music's elite storytellers and vocalists in the '80s. She's shone alone with such hits as "Blame It On Your Heart" and as a duet partner of Vince Gill, George Jones and other fellow Hall of Famers. Since the turn of the century, she's turned her focus to her Appalachian roots, resulting in two bluegrass classics: 2001's Mountain Soul and 2011's Grammy-winning Mountain Soul II.

"I'm still trying to believe that I'm going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame," Loveless said. "I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum's Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor."

McDill was among Nashville's elite songwriters between the early '70s and his 2000 retirement. His most influential works include Don Williams' "Good Ole Boys Like Me," Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes," Alabama's "Song Of The South" and Alan Jackson's "Gone Country."

"I am thrilled and honored to be included," McDill added.

Advertisement

A formal induction ceremony will be held in the fall.

READ MORE: Wynonna Judd Honors the Late Naomi Judd in Soaring CMT Awards Duet With Ashley McBryde

Related Videos