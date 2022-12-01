Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes.

Tucker plays a country music superstar fed up with the whims of an over-the-top industry. After a disastrous holiday special, she ditches Hollywood for greener pastures, hoping to find respite at her cozy girlhood home in Tennessee. When she discovers that three orphaned girls have been squatting at the homestead, she's caught between the demands of fame and her hope for family ties.

The film, directed by veteran Hallmark actress Ashley Williams (Two Tickets to Paradise), also stars Williams' sister (and wife to Brad Paisley!), Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Oscar-winner Keith Carradine (The Power of the Dog, Nashville) stars as Tucker's rekindled old flame. Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and Olivia Sanabia (Just Add Magic) round out the stacked cast. In addition to her starring role, Tucker also serves as an executive producer on the film.

"It's amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them," Tucker said in a statement. "I've always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season."

Evidently, Tucker's been waiting for a role like this to come along. But it's not the first time the country star has dabbled in film. She was the first major country artist to star in a reality show with 2005's Tuckerville. And this year's documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker, tells the story of her 50 years in the music business and chronicles the making of her Grammy-winning 2019 album While I'm Livin'.

A Nashville Country Christmas premieres Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Paramount Network and CMT. And on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, an encore presentation will air at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on CMT. I mean, really, what better way to spend the holidays than with THE Tanya Tucker?

