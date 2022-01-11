Tamera Mowry-Housley's Journey From Child Star to Hallmark Favorite

If you grew up in the '90s or had kids growing up in the '90s, you've been watching Tamera Mowry-Housley and her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict for years. The twins hit it big starring on the sitcom Sister, Sister and both continued to have their respective acting careers from there. Watching them in anything personally makes me really nostalgic for their quick wit, hilarious jokes, and incredible chemistry that helped them gain a significant fan following in their teens. In recent years, both sisters have started to make their mark in TV Christmas movies which, for all the Hallmark fans, has definitely been a treat. Tia has appeared in a couple of movies on Lifetime as well, and Tamera just starred in her third movie on the Hallmark Channel.

Acting Career

Tamera and her family moved to California when she was 12 so that she and her sister could pursue acting careers. They made their big break when an ABC producer saw them on the set of Full House, a series their younger brother Tahj appeared on. Sister, Sister was made specifically for them and, after being canceled by ABC, got picked up by The WB for an additional four seasons. The show was so popular, the sisters won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award three years in a row. If somehow you missed it, the show is currently streaming on Netflix and I highly recommend revisiting it...it's still funny.

Tamera appeared on various shows and movies with her sister including their brother Tahj's series Smart Guy, Seventeen Again, The Hot Chick, Double Wedding, Disney's Twitches and Twitches Too, and even their own reality series Tia & Tamera. Separately, Tamera also starred in the Lifetime series Strong Medicine as Dr. Kayla Thornton.

Talk Show Host

For six seasons, Tamera appeared on The Real alongside co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love. The series has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards over the years and according to Mowry, "was an amazing historic journey for me."

She Can Sing!

Did you know in addition to her impressive acting and talk show career, Tamera Mowry is an amazing singer? Just look at her performance from The Masked Singer where she appeared as Seashell. She lasted pretty long on the show too...just saying.

Hallmark Channel

Tamera made her Hallmark debut in 2019 in A Christmas Miracle and has been appearing on the network ever since. The following year she signed a deal with Crown Media and became a lifestyle host on Home & Family until its cancelation in 2021. So far, she's appeared in two additional Christmas movies, Christmas Comes Twice and The Santa Stakeout and no doubt has more in the works. One thing that was really important to Tamera was that she was able to help show better representation when she signed on to appear in Hallmark's holiday movies that people love so much.

"The most important thing that I learned about doing Sister, Sister at a very young age was that it created this amazing platform to show people representation matters," Mowry told Oprah Daily when discussing Christmas Comes Twice which she also executive produced.

"And then now working with Hallmark, and them allowing me to bring diversity to the channel--it means the world to me. I am honored--and I have work to do. I love it, I'm excited...I just love that Hallmark trusts me. They literally just let me go. They were like go Tamera, do it."

Personal life

Outside of her career, the former child star has been married to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley since 2011 and they have two children together, Ariah and Aden.

