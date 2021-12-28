The Hallmark Channel is full of successful TV actors who join the Hallmark family later in their career and Mark Deklin is a prime example. The Pennsylvania native is recognizable for a slew of roles including playing Blake Reilly on GCB, Trammell Thatcher on Lone Star, Elliott Mayer on The Ex List, and Nicholas Deering on Devious Maids. But he's been regularly appearing on all kinds of shows for years. He's a classically trained theater actor who's appeared on and off-Broadway, who brings his charm and good nature to every Hallmark role he takes on.

Deklin grew up in Pittsburgh and ended up earning his M.F.A. in acting from the University of Washington in Seattle. His early acting career is full of nearly every TV show you could think of like Sex and the City, CSI: Miami, Las Vegas, Desperate Housewives and Big Love. He's one of those actors that you've literally seen everywhere -- Criminal Minds, Rizzoli & Isles, Designated Survivor, Hawaii Five-0, Grace and Frankie, Major Crimes, The Blacklist, Frasier, Hot in Cleveland, Nip/Tuck, The Mentalist, Two and a Half Men, Blindspot, Warehouse 13, Blue Bloods, CSI:NY, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. You get it...the guy's been in everything. Even a few films -- Herbie: Fully Loaded, Mini's First Time, Never Say Macbeth, Tarzan, and The Answer. Deklin has even lent his voice to a few video games like God of War: Ghost of Sparta and worked as a fight director on a few Broadway productions.

But as a Hallmark fan, I personally love seeing Deklin when he shows up in their Christmas movies. Over the years, he's appeared in eight Hallmark movies -- The Wish List, Switched for Christmas, Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, Love and Sunshine, Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, Meet Me at Christmas, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and The Wedding Chapel. He's starred opposite some of the biggest female leads on the network like Candace Cameron Bure and The Good Witch herself, Catherine Bell.

Deklin told Starry Mag that he enjoys being in the feel-good films because he knows how much it means to fans who look forward to them every season.

"Admittedly, there was a time in my life where I was like I am too cool for Hallmark. I am dark and edgy. Now, I am like "No! Why do I always have to be dark and edgy? What's wrong with a film that makes people feel good?" Especially when things are so crazy and the world feels so upside down. I see the joy that it brings to people. I see how happy they make people."

He even recognizes Hallmark's passionate fanbase who call themselves "Hallmarkies." They are a fiery bunch who love the network, their films, the actors, and their TV shows. It has to be incredibly rewarding as an entertainer to get so much gratification each season from the fans. According to Deklin, he feels lucky to be included.

"I am so grateful to this fanbase. The Hallmarkies are an incredibly loyal people and hardcore fanbase. I am so grateful to have been welcomed into that fold."