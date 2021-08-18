Candace Cameron Bure's Lookalike Daughter Natasha Is Following In Her Footsteps

Over the years, Candace Cameron Bure went from being known for playing D.J. Tanner on Full House to becoming one of the main leading ladies of the Hallmark Channel. Now her daughter Natasha Bure is following in her footsteps with dreams of becoming an actress as well. Natasha, who also competed on The Voice, is well on her way to becoming part of the new generation of TV stars.

Natasha is the oldest of three children the Fuller House star has welcomed with her husband of over 20 years, former hockey pro-Val, followed by sons Lev and Maksim. Unlike some parents in the world of entertainment, Candace is fully supportive of her daughter wanting to become an actress as well.

"My husband's super supportive of whatever our kids' dreams are ... both of us [are]," Candace explained to Closer Weekly.

"You know, the good thing is that I'm in this industry and Natasha and I are super close, we talk about everything. She is very trusting of me and my opinions, which as a mom, is wonderful, it's really smart of her."

It certainly helps to have connections in Hollywood! Natasha made her TV debut back in 2011 on the ABC Family series Make it or Break It, on which her mother was a series regular. The same year she had another small role in her mother's film The Heart of Christmas. But it wasn't until 2017 when she would make her Hallmark Channel debut in her mom's festive Christmas film, Switched for Christmas. This was the first time Natasha had an actual character name, appearing as Piper Dixon, her mom's onscreen daughter/niece (Candace played adult twins).

In the years since, Natasha has been starring in her own films including Faith, Hope & Love, the faith-based Home Sweet Home, and The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland. She even appeared in the final season of Netflix's Fuller House, though Candace admits it almost didn't happen. Luckily it did, and it ended up being a fun cameo for mom and daughter as well as fans of the show.

"She actually didn't know if she even wanted to audition for Fuller House," Candace revealed. "And I understood where she was coming from. But I was like, 'It's totally up to you, but you'd break my heart if you didn't.'"

Next up for Natasha is the Lifetime movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story where she will be playing Heather Locklear's onscreen daughter. If you follow the young actress on Instagram or TikTok, you know how similar she looks to her mother so we're really hoping there's more Hallmark in her future. Hopefully, we'll be seeing more of Natasha in future Hallmark Christmas movies whether she's appearing alongside her famous mom or leading the story herself.

